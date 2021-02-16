Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 278,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 106,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 115,337 shares of company stock worth $1,173,166 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,256,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,776,000.

About Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

