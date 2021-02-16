Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.59

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.59 and last traded at $171.45, with a volume of 226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total transaction of $1,088,206.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,778 shares of company stock worth $31,307,724 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.