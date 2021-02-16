Gordon A. Walker Buys 2,468 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,468 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,334.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steel Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

