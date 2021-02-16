Gores Holdings VI (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Trading 9% Higher

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)’s share price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $18.75. 1,086,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 613,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

