Gossip Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,206.86 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $48,206.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

