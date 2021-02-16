GPT Group (GPT.AX) (ASX:GPT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

GPT Group (GPT.AX) (ASX:GPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

GPT Group (GPT.AX)

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

