Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $3,863,700.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 7,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

