Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GGG traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. 624,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

