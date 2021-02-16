GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 2,980,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,501,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

