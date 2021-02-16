Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 605,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $1,024,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,466,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,842,701.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,414,836 shares of company stock worth $4,510,307 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

GTE stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.66.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

