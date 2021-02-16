Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

FRA GYC opened at €21.24 ($24.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.71. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

