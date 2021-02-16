Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.44. The stock had a trading volume of 95,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,555. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.72.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

