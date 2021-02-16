Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $14,966,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cree by 302.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,485,000.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.95. 24,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,728. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

