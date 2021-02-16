Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 234.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Livent worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Livent by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 53,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,962. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

