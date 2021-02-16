Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,799,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The stock has a market cap of $735.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

