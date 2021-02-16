Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.40 Million in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 336,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

