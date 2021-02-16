Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.70 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,956,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 82,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,834. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.