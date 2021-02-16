Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.96 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

