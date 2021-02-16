Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.36 Million in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of iCAD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iCAD by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 376.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iCAD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $406.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

In other news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.