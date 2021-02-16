Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,039,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 71,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

