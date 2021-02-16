Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIRK. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

