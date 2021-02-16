Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 463,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Newmont by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 408,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

