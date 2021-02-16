Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 783,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,107,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

