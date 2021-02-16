Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. 388,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

