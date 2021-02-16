Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 450,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

TCOM stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

