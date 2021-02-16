Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.40 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 605,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,852. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

