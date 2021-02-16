Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,645 shares of company stock worth $301,604,306. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 270,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,813. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

