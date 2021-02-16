Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Waitr worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waitr by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 266,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Waitr by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

