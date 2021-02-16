Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0409 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and $932.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.00430781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

