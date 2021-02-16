GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132,599.41

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $132,599.41 and approximately $793.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00259146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00083223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00419155 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182993 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,238,255 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

