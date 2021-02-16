Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,517,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 53,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 551.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
