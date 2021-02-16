Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,517,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 53,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 551.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.