Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,352. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.