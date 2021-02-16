GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $20,874.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

