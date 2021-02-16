Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises approximately 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

