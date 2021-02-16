Grin Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Grin has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $8.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.52 or 0.03585274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.00421168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $689.41 or 0.01415229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00474469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.06 or 0.00443529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00311083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,642,940 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.