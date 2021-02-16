Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read Sells 50,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $2,171,844.62.

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

NASDAQ GO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 466,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

