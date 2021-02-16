Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years.

NYSE GPI traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $152.61. 126,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $988,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

