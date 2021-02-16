Group Nine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Trading Down 0.5%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 30,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 239,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

There is no company description available for Group Nine Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.