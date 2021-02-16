Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

