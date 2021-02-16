GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 6.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $60.58. Approximately 2,694,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,968,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.84 and a beta of 3.09.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

