Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.
PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.
Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
