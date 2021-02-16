Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.