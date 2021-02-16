Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 3.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

