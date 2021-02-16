Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPBF shares. Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPBF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Grupo Lala has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

