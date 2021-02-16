Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.81. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 79,651 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

