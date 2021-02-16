Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.81

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $27.91. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.81. The company has a market cap of C$774.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.53%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

