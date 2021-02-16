Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.45

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $28.02. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$772.23 million and a PE ratio of -54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.53%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

