Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 19,644,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,822,379. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

