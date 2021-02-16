Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Up 5.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 19,953,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 40,822,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

