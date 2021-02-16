Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.47 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6.24 ($0.08). Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.22 ($0.08), with a volume of 13,837 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

