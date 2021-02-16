GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,034 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Allegiant Travel worth $36,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $23,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,569 shares of company stock worth $16,777,018. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

